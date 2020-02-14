Get an Earthwise 24-inch Electric Trimmer for $105, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Woot offers the Earthwise 24-inch 58V Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $104.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $155 at other retailers like Amazon where today’s deal is $38 less than the all-time low price. This trimmer is great for cleaning up around your property after a long winter, sporting a 24-inch blade that’s powered by the included 58V battery. Rotating 90-degree handle makes angled cuts easier. Earthwise has solid ratings across the board.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $85.64 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $126, today’s offer saves you $40, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With over 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Most people would agree that polluting the atmosphere is a bad idea. But at the same time, we all need energy to light and heat our homes. Arcadia makes supporting to renewable energy easier than ever. Not only is joining Arcadia free, they even help you save money on your energy bills. To get started, head over to Arcadia and create your free account. Right now, you can get a $20 Amazon Gift Card or four free LED bulbs just for signing up.

