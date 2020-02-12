Save on Segway’s electric Drift W1 skates, more in today’s best Green Deals

Segway offers its Drift W1 Electric Skates for $379 shipped when promo code welcome20 is applied during checkout. You’ll also receive a $50 VISA gift card with purchase (details here). That’s effective $120 off the original price and second-best offer we’ve tracked. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Anker’s eufyHome via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for $13.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. As a comparison, this is a 40% drop from the usual going rate and a match of our previous mention. We’ve seen it hit this price once before. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can also grab a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Dimmable White LED Light for $23.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W traditional alternative. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

