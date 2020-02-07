Win a Tesla Model S Performance, Audi e-tron, or Jaguar I-Pace and support a good cause

Get the chance to win a Tesla Model S Performance, Audi e-tron, or Jaguar I-Pace, or all of them (why not?) while supporting good causes through Omaze.

Electrek is partnering with Omaze again on their electric vehicle sweepstakes.

At the moment, they are running three sweepstakes with three different EVs for three different causes.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, choose the ones you want to enter and use the links below. Choose the number of entries you want to buy (starting at $10 for 100 entries and going up to $100 for 2,000 entries) and use the code ELECTREK75 at checkout for an additional 75 entries in the sweepstakes on us.

Also, one thing we like about Omaze is that they also cover the car’s taxes and shipping costs if you win.

For the first sweepstake, Omaze is giving away a Model S Performance version in partnership with PUBG MOBILE and the Global Green #Fight4TheAmazon campaign.

Your money will help put out the fires in the Amazon and plant trees to combat deforestation while giving you some a chance to win a Tesla Model S Performance, arguably the best car on the planet right now, fully equipped with the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving packages, and even $20,000 in the trunk — because why not?

You can enter here, and don’t forget to use the code ELECTREK75 at checkout for an additional 75 entries in the sweepstakes.

For the second sweepstake, Omaze is giving away an Audi e-tron, and this time, it’s going to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which is the largest and oldest youth mentoring organization in the United States.

The fully equipped 2020 Audi e-tron Prestige also comes with $20,000 in the trunk.

You can enter here to win the electric SUV, and don’t forget to use the code ELECTREK75 at checkout for an additional 75 entries in the sweepstakes.

Finally, Omaze is also giving away a Jaguar I-Pace, and this campaign is raising money for GameChanger.

I’ll let Omaze describe the organization:

Founded in 2007, GameChanger Charity was started by Jim Carol after witnessing the impact video games had on his son Taylor during a 5-year battle with leukemia. GameChanger’s mission is to leverage technology and innovation to ease the pain and suffering of children facing life-threatening illnesses. GameChanger focuses on improving quality of life by delivering meaningful services directly to patients and staff in hospitals, awarding financial aid and college scholarships, gifting thoughtful packages of video games and toys, and hosting unique gaming events for patients, like Gamers Give Back Days. Powered by the generosity of people like you, GameChanger processes over 100 tons of donated goods annually, hosts online gaming events with celebrities, launches custom digital eCommerce campaigns and has brightened the lives of over 20,000 patients, family members, and caregivers.

You can enter here to win the I-Pace and help GameChanger. Don’t forget to use the code ELECTREK75 at checkout for an additional 75 entries in the sweepstakes.

