Get 24 Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for under $18, more in today’s Green Deals

Adina Store via Amazon offers a 24-pack of Sylvania A19 Non-dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $17.74 Prime shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally had a $40 value but it’s trended around $25-$30 at various retailers recently. The big news here is that today’s offer equates to $0.74 per bulb, which is amongst the best offers we’ve ever seen. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. This bundle is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 3,800 reviewers leaving a 4.6/5 star rating.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving smart plugs.

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet for $15.97 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but typically goes for $25 at Home Depot and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s not often we see Leviton’s line of smart home accessories go on sale, making today’s deal all the more notable on this hub-free outlet. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can use the powerful Leviton app to create automated schedules and use it in tandem with the brand’s other accessories. Best of all? Its sleek design only blocks one outlet while in-use. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

While Leviton is known as one of the biggest names in the smart home game, there are lower-cost outlets available. This option is just $9 and delivers similar features in a smaller footprint. It’s also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, you can just about guarantee that the app and scheduling features are not as robust or refined as the lead deal above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

