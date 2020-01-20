Anker’s Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is $255, more in today’s Green Deals

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator for $254.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers the WeMo Mini Smart Plug for $16.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 or more, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $3. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time. Automatic scheduling helps cut down on energy vampires also keeping your lights and appliances on track throughout the day. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon is offering three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $84.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is an offer that we’ve seen Amazon beat just once before. These smart lights from TP-Link are quite versatile. Not only do they work with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll can even control them from Windows devices using Cortana. The Kasa Smart app offers yet another way to toggle your new lights on and off or to tweak the brightness. Having largely switched to smart light switches from bulbs over a year ago, I’ve found it to be ideal when possible. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

