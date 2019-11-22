Elon Musk warned that the CyberTruck’s design would be polarizing. But perhaps he didn’t realize the extent to which its angular design, and its not-so-shatterproof glass, would launch thousands of memes. While investors were not laughing, there’s no doubt that the unveiling captured the world’s attention. It’ll take time to see who gets the last laugh — after once again, Tesla possibly reshapes the future of the auto world.

Two of the vehicle’s features are no joke. The CyberTruck promises up to 500 miles of range and a single charge. And it has an entry price point of $39,900.

The #CyberTruck memes will continue to flow, but we compiled the ones we found the funniest. The wedge-like shape garnered a lot of attention:

I don't understand what the fuss is about the Tesla #Cybertruck. It looks ok to me. pic.twitter.com/8vBl1jS74T — dave appleby (@dave_apple) November 22, 2019

There’s no shortage of comparisons to the infamous Pontiac Aztec. Josh Emmons sees the Tesla CyberTruck as the love child of an Aztec and Hammerhead Eagle I-Thrust.

Mommy, where do Tesla #Cybertruck come from?

Well, when a Pontiac Aztec and Hammerhead Eagle I-Thrust really love each other… pic.twitter.com/yUHF5CtM5P — Josh Emmons (@RapidRiverLures) November 22, 2019

Tesla’s design process was called into question, conjuring memories of Elon’s smoking session with Joe Rogan. DadBro imagined how the electric-truck competitors Rivian and Bollinger responded with glee.

Legend has it that @bollingermotors @Rivian @henrikfisker are still trying to catch their breath from laughing so hard… pic.twitter.com/C85QA2yNX8 — DadBro (@LookingatMMA) November 22, 2019

The good folks from Denny’s (really) weighed in. They appear ready to adopt the design for its delivery vehicles:

More than a few memes suggest that terrorists will utilize the CyberTruck’s rugged exterior for their nefarious purposes:

Finally they can get rid of shitty and polluting Isuzus and Toyotas #Cybertruck https://t.co/Vi7jE4GIw9 — mpucher (@mpucher) November 22, 2019

Other meme makers thought Tesla could learn a thing or two by watching videos of violent protesters unsuccessfully smashing bus-stop glass.

But it’s the tweet from YouTuber Simone Giertz, who was on the scene, that probably best captured the moment with her “CyberTruck Face:”

This was my facial expression for the entire @Tesla event yesterday. I’ve slept on it now, but my facial expression is still the same. I think I might have gotten chronic shocked #Cybertruck face. pic.twitter.com/wTRoDPYsTq — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) November 22, 2019

