Pick up the eufy Smart LED Light Bulbs for $15, more in today’s Green Deals

Anker via Amazon offers its eufy Lumos LED Smart Bulb 2.0 on sale for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Without a required hub, this is one of the more compelling options out there if you’re looking to cash in on LED energy savings and bring smart home control to the mix. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 1950PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 but trends at around $130 at Amazon these days. Woot’s discounted price is in line with the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model is powered by a 13A electric motor that pushes 1950PSI of total power and 1.2 GPM. It ships with a 25-foot high-pressure hose and 35-foot electric cable. It includes five nozzle tips and a built-in soap storage compartment. Rated 4/5 stars.

