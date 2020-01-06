Tesla to launch Model Y program in China at Model 3 delivery event with Elon Musk

Tesla is set to deliver the first made-in-China Model 3 vehicles to customers tomorrow, and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly going to be present to also launch the Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

Last month, Tesla held an event for the start of made-in-China Model 3 deliveries to employees.

Over the last few weeks prior to the event, we have observed Tesla steadily producing and shipping made-in-China Model 3 vehicles out of Gigafactory 3 while it was awaiting sale approval for the new vehicle.

When they officially started deliveries to employees, we witnessed Model 3 vehicles overflowing Gigafactory 3’s parking lot.

Last week, Tesla told Chinese media outlets that they will hold an event at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on January 7 for the first customer deliveries.

Bloomberg is now reporting that CEO Elon Musk is going to be present at the event to hand the keys to the first few Tesla Model 3 made in China for Chinese customers.

Furthermore, it appears that Musk plans to launch the Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 at the same time.

Images of the room where they plan to hold the ceremony have leaked on Chinese social media and it shows a background mentioning the launch of the Model Y program:

Well, confirmed. Leaked background of tomorrow’s ceremony says Model Y project start. Credit: Watermark pic.twitter.com/0YmdQvetar — Kelvin Yang (@KelvinYang7) January 6, 2020

Tesla always said that they plan to produce both the Model 3 and Model Y at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, but they never confirmed a timeline for Model Y.

Model Y is supposed to go into production in Fremont for the US market in the next few months.

It was rumored that production in Shanghai could be not too far behind, and now Tesla is expected to lay out a clear plan to bring the vehicle in production in the country.

Tesla is talking about expanding the already giant factory in order to produce the Model Y at the plant.

Electrek’s Take

This is kind of surprising. When you are launching customer deliveries of a new car, you generally not start talking about an upcoming vehicle further away from production.

That said, I doubt Tesla is having any issue with demand for the made-in-China Model 3, so they are probably not too worried about Model Y talk making people wait for the electric crossover.

As for the Model Y timeline in China, I wouldn’t be too surprised if it’s about six months behind the program in Fremont.

It makes sense for Tesla to invest in the Model Y in China since crossovers are becoming extremely popular there and the competition already opened the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.