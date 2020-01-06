Snow Joe’s 18-inch electric snow blower is $94, more in today’s Green Deals

BuyDig offers the certified refurbished Snow Joe 14.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Blower for $93.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked all-time. With winter upon us, now is a great time to consider picking up a new snow blower. This option from Snow Joe delivers a fully-electric build that’s capable of moving up to 25-tons of snow per hour, according to the manufacturer. This model is ideal for smaller drives or sidewalks, where you won’t have hours of snow blowing to do. Two-year warranty included with purchase. More Green Deals can be found below.

Amazon offers the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $48 shipped. Having been dropping in price over the past week or so from $79, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring built-in Alexa, ecobee Switch+ delivers HomeKit functionality as well in the form of occupancy and temperature sensors. Bringing this switch into your home automation setup gives you the ability to control lights from your phone or with a digital assistant. Plus, this switch is said to install in about 45 minutes, meaning your next smart home project won’t take up an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers.

Amazon is currently offering Sengled Smart LED A19 Two-Bulb Starter Kit for $21.52 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, this set just recently dropped to $34. Today’s offer is good for a nearly 38% discount, the lowest we’ve seen since 2018, and matches the Amazon low. Included in this starter kit, you’ll be getting Sengled’s Zigbee-enabled smart hub alongside two soft white LED light bulbs. Integrating with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control, this bundle also pairs with your smartphone for setting schedules. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 6,100 customers.

