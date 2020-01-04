Tesla Model Y prototype spotted with new wheels

- Jan. 4th 2020 1:53 pm ET

0
A new Tesla Model Y prototype was spotted with new wheels that might be aftermarket wheels – strange for a prototype?

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing.

Electrek reader and Tesla enthusiast Avi Horowitz spotted another Model Y prototype on the 280 in San Mateo, California last week:

Like almost all Model Y prototype sightings to date, this prototype has a chrome delete, but the most interesting thing on this prototype are the wheels.

They don’t look like any wheel we have seen on a Model Y before.

It’s hard to tell from the video, but Horowitz, who saw them in person, believes that they could be blacked out forged rims from Tsporline, a Tesla tuner and aftermarket Tesla accessory manufacturer.

We have seen several new wheels on Tesla Model Y prototypes in the last few months, but it would be strange to have aftermarket wheels on a prototype vehicle that isn’t in production yet.

When unveiling the Model Y earlier this year, Tesla said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

The automaker has since accelerated the Model Y production program.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

In the meantime, Tesla is road-testing the electric crossover around the US and we are getting more reports of prototype sightings.

