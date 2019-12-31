Watch Tesla Model Y Performance road test on the highway

Tesla appears to be ramping up its Model Y test program as yet another prototype, this time a Model Y Performance, was spotted during a road test on the highway.

In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of the year, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

But earlier this month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads and now another Model Y prototype has been spotted in testing.

Someone going by ‘Daily Night Society’ on YouTube posted a video of a beautiful black Model Y prototype driving on the I5 yesterday just south of Olympia, Washington:

The Model Y appears to be a performance version based on the red calipers on the wheels.

This is the second confirmed sighting of a Model Y with dual motors.

Tesla has announced a Performance Version of the Model Y with acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. This version of the Model Y is expected to have a 280-mile range on a single charge.

The new prototype also features a complete chrome delete of the window trim and the door handles.

Almost all Model Y prototype sightings to date have included chrome delete.

When unveiling the Model Y earlier this year, Tesla said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

The automaker has since accelerated the Model Y production program.

Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

Electrek’s Take

Man, these Model Y prototypes are looking good.

With all these prototypes having no chrome, I’m starting to wonder if Tesla really plans to make this standard on the Model Y or at least plans to offer the vehicle like that as a factory option.

Would you go for it?

It’s definitely a yes for me.

