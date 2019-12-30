Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Edition reservations are full, most people going for longer range

Ford confirmed that it has sold out its Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations and the automaker revealed some of the most popular options.

In November, Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover and Ford’s first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up.

The vehicle was mostly well-received and the automaker started taking $500 reservations separately for each option level.

A few weeks after the launch, we noted that Ford removed the option for the ‘First Edition’ on its website.

Today, Ford confirmed that “2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition reservations are full.”

They released some details about what options reservation holders are going for, including color, battery capacity, and powertrain options.

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice for the Mustang Mach-E with 38 percent of reservation holders choosing it.

Grabber Blue Metallic is second with 35 percent and Rapid Red third with 27 percent.

Here are the three colors:

2021 Mustang Mach-E Premium in Carbonized Gray. 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition in Rapid Red. 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT in Grabber Blue Metallic.

Ford also says that “more than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an Extended Range Battery.”

The Mustang Mach-E is offered with range options from 230 miles to 300 miles on a single charge.

A majority of reservation holders, 55 percent, are opting for the all-wheel-drive option.

The Mustang spirit is also going to live in the all-electric car with “almost 30 percent” of US reservations being for the Mach-E GT, which is the highest performance version.

Unsurprisingly, Ford says that “more than a quarter of all reservations are coming from California.”

The first Mustang Mach-E deliveries are expected during the second half of 2020.

Electrek’s Take

While this is encouraging, it’s hard to gauge how strong the demand is without Ford confirming the planned production capacity for 2020.

Ford says that they can produce 50,000 vehicles in the first 12 months.

Since they are talking about 2021 First Edition vehicles and deliveries are not expected until the second half of the year, I have to assume that it’s going to be no more than a few tens of thousands.

That’s not bad, but I believe the real volume is going to come with the more affordable version, like the Select at $43,895 before incentives.

Ford shouldn’t have any issue with demand in the next year or two in the US with the federal tax credit.

