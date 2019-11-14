Ford Mustang Mach E specs leaked, $36-53k*, 230-300mi, 3-6sec 0-60

Pricing, specs and configurations of Ford’s upcoming Mustang Mach E electric SUV have leaked just days ahead of Ford’s November 17 Mach E launch. The information was all posted to Ford’s website, and looks like it includes just about everything there is to know about the car.

The leak was found by buzznwood at Mach E Forum, who was testing random URLs and found the right onw. He took several screenshots of the site before Ford took it down.

First, the trims. All prices below are pre-incentive prices. Since Ford still has access to the US federal tax credit, cars will be $7,500 cheaper to the end-user. This incentive is reflected above in this article’s headline.

First off, the “First edition” will start at $59,900 with 270mi range and mid-5-second 0-60, AWD and 19″ wheels. The first edition will be a limited run with an exclusive body color (grabber blue), red brake calipers and unique stitching.

On to normal models, the Mach E “Select” model, which seems to be the base model, will start at $43,895 with a 230mi range, mid-5 second 0-60 and AWD or RWD options with 18″ wheels. The next model up is “Premium” at $50,600 with 300mi range and 19″ wheels. Then the GT at $60,500 with 235mi range and mid-3-second acceleration with AWD on 20″ wheels.

Finally the “California Route I” edition looks like it will be more roadtrip-focused, with mid-6-second acceleration, 300mi range, and AWD only on 18″ wheels. It will start at $52,400.

The Premium and First Edition models will be available in late 2020, with all other models launching in early 2021. This is just a little bit after the Tesla Model Y which Ford has positioned it against.

There’s also a full list of Mustang Mach E specs, which really gets into the weeds about what exactly will be offered. All cars will come standard with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 2.0. Have a look through the various specs and options here:

To contextualize this electric car’s price compared to the gas competition, Ford includes a handy calculator showing possible savings. According to Ford, owners will save $893 per year on fuel compared to an average gas vehicle and $285 per year on maintenance. A base model gas Mustang get 25mpg combined, roughly equivalent to the average new car in the US.

The Mustang Mach E will be available in both AWD and RWD, as mentioned above, and AWD configurations will use a dual-motor setup similar to Tesla. The car has an “impressively spacious interior with plenty of legroom” according to Ford, and includes a 4.8 cubic foot “frunk.” The frunk is water-resistant and has a drain, suggesting possible use as a cooler or a place to store wet gear.

Rear cargo space is 29 cubic feet, or 59.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

The leak also includes several photos of the electric SUV from many angles. We recently saw photos of the car in spy shots, but this confirms exactly what it will look like. Of note, the spy shots showed no door handles – and neither do the website shots. We’re still not sure how you get into this thing, though all models come with “phone as a key” as standard equipment.

The interior shot shows an incredibly large display in portrait orientation, more like the Model S than the Model 3’s landscape orientation. There is also a large secondary display in front of the steering wheel for speedometer and other vital driving data. The center screen has a wheel on the bottom of it which may just be a graphical element or might be a physical control – we’re not sure if the entire interface is touchscreen-operated.

The spec sheet makes no mention of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and combined with the nonstandard display, this suggests that Ford may be going with their own UI built from the ground up for this car, a la Tesla.

Finally, though shots don’t tell us the electric car’s battery capacity, they do tell us the approximate charge rate. Ford claims the car will be able to charge 47 miles in 10 minutes on a 150kW charger. If the car has capacity of ~80kWh for the 300mi version, this suggests a DC charge speed of closer to ~80kW, which is a little on the low side compared to the competition. The Model Y will likely be capable of 250kW charge rates on Tesla’s new V3 supercharger.

What do you think of the specs? Any model pique your interest? Let us know in the comments below.

