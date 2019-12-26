Tesla Model Y stunning prototype spotted with dual motor badge

A stunning new Tesla Model Y prototype has been spotted with a dual motor badge and the new Gemini wheel kit.

In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of the year, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

But earlier this month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Now Steven Conroy spotted another Model Y prototype in California – a stunning white one with a dual motor badge:

Conroy commented on his Model Y sighting:

“Tesla Model Y Spotted in San Luis Obispo, CA This electric crossover has a Dual Motor Performance badge, black window trim, black door handles, and Power Sports Aero Wheels.”

Tesla has announced a Performance Version of the Model Y with acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. This version of the Model Y is expected to have a 280-mile range on a single charge.

The Model Y prototype is also equipped with the ‘Gemini’ wheels that Tesla launched earlier this year for the Model 3 Performance.

It also still features a chrome delete on the door handle and the window trims.

When unveiling the Model Y earlier this year, Tesla said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

The automaker has since accelerated the Model Y production program.

Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

Electrek’s Take

This is my favorite-looking Model Y prototype to date.

The proportions look awesome and this chrome delete is looking sharp. I know some people think that it looks too much like a Model 3, but you can’t blame Tesla if the Model 3 design just translates so well into a compact SUV.

For a CUV, I think it’s as good as it gets.

