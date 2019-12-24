Tesla launches a new in-car music studio as Christmas gift

With its holiday software update, Tesla has launched a new in-car music studio feature called “TRAX” for owners to create music in their cars.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla started pushing its massive new “holiday update” (2019.40.50) with a bunch of new features, including text message reading, new voice commands, and Camp Mode.

Now we learn about one more feature called TRAX v0.1.

Tesla describes the feature in the release notes:

In addition to creating a visual masterpiece with the Tesla Sketchpad, you can now make audio masterpieces with TRAX. Simply add some instruments, adjust the tempo, and record multiple tracks to start creating original music right in your car. Once you are done, SAVE your music and LOAD it for future playback.

Here’s Youtuber Oliver Ryan demonstrating the new feature:

When you buy a @Tesla you can either beat lambos at the traffic lights or… boot up TRAX v0.1 and play the Rugrat theme song 🔥🤷🏽‍♂️⚡️ #Tesla #Model3 #V10 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dPWQrHAmem — Oliver 'Ov' Ryan (@master_ov) December 24, 2019

Elon Musk has been teasing a fun new “music addition” to Tesla vehicles, and while most owners were mainly happy to get Spotify, which came in v10, this is a fun holiday present.

Tesla’s audio system in the Model 3 has been praised by audiophiles for its quality.

The automaker reportedly hired former Bang and Olufsen engineers to develop the best audio system they could with off-brand parts for a fraction of the cost.

It has been described as “sounding better than the $12,000 Bang and Olufsen-branded option on an Audi A8.”

The Tesla premium audio package includes 15 speakers throughout the cabin and trunk:

7 full range speakers on along the front dash, rear doors, and above the trunk area.

1 passive tweeter in the front

2 woofers in the front doors

2 tweeters in the front doors

2 high definition speakers above the A pillars

1 subwoofer in the right side of the trunk

Now with TRAX, it looks like Tesla could turn the Model 3 into a rolling music studio.

Send us some of your best tracks made with Tesla TRAX, and we’ll add them to this post.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.