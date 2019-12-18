Get six Cree smart dimmable LED light bulbs for $19, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a six-pack of Cree 60W Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $19.33 Prime shipped. That’s down to $3.22 per bulb and the usual $30 going rate. We saw this price around Black Friday but it quickly sold out. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon is offering discounts on its in-house AmazonBasics AA rechargeable batteries from $8.99 Prime shipped. You can save 20% in most instances with today’s prices marking the best we’ve seen in over a year. With holiday gift-giving upon us, now is a great time to grab some rechargeable batteries and ensure that you’re powered up for Christmas Day. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out to the store for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house, and can certainly say they are worth the investment. Check out the entire sale here for your choice of four or eight-pack bundles. Rated 4+ stars by over 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

