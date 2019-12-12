Watch Tesla launch Model Y prototype on test track in spy video

- Dec. 12th 2019 3:01 pm ET

0
Tesla was spotted testing a Model Y prototype on its test track at the Fremont, California, factory in a new spy video that showed a launch from a standstill.

In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

The automaker said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

Tesla has since accelerated the Model Y production program.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

As we get closer to production, several Model Y prototype sightings have been reported as Tesla is conducting its road test program.

Now a Tesla Model Y prototype was spotted being tested at Tesla’s Fremont factory.

You can see the electric SUV accelerate from a standstill at full speed:

Model Y will be offered in a “Performance Version,” which Tesla claims will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry also spotted the vehicle on the test track:

The analyst suggests that the vehicle being tested on the track at Fremont, where it will go into production, indicates that Tesla is on track for production.

He expects Model Y to be a “significant” revenue contributor starting in the second half of 2020.

We reported earlier today that another analyst said that the Tesla Model Y production is on track for 1,000 units per week in mid-2020 after he went on a Fremont factory tour.

In the US, the Tesla Model Y starts at $48,000 for the Long Range RWD model, which will have about 300 miles of range, according to Tesla.

It will also be offered in Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive versions.

The electric SUV can be configured with a third-row for up to seven seats.

