Swap your existing recessed lights with these LED options: 4-pack $41, more

Torchstar via Amazon offers a four-pack of 12W 6-inch Recessed LED Lights for $41.39 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Your choice of bulb temperatures is available. You’d typically pay $50 or more with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This is a great way to swap out your existing lighting for LED bulbs, saving some cash along the way. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Today only, Snow Joe offers its 40-Volt iONMAX Cordless Single Stage Snowblower Kit for $189.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $250 with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low price by $10. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 40V 4Ah electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Best Buy offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $20 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $15 per plug and today’s deal is $8 less than our previous mention. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Nearly 6,200 Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

