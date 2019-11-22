Tesla unveils stunning electric ATV ‘Cyberquad’ with its pickup truck

Elon Musk had a “one more thing” during the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling last night. The CEO announced that Tesla built an electric ATV, te Cyberquad, which they loaded onto the electric pickup truck.

When Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi in 2017, Musk surprised the crowd with a Steve Jobs-like “one more thing”: a next-generation Roadster coming out of the Tesla Semi prototype.

Almost like a reverse version of that surprise, Tesla’s CEO unveiled an electric ATV prototype made by the automaker at the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling in Los Angeles and had the vehicle climb up onto the pickup truck’s bed.

We only caught a glimpse of the Tesla ATV, but it looked like a stunning all-black stealth design with some futuristics lines – much like the Cybertruck.

After climbing onto the Cybertruck, Tesla plugged the ATV into the electrical outlets (110v/220v) onboard the Tesla Cybertruck.

It means that while the Tesla electric ATV in on the Cybertruck, it is charging.

On its website, Tesla seems to be referring to the ATV as the “Cyberquad”.

Tesla didn’t reveal any specs for the electric ATV or any plan to bring it to production.

However, Tesla, unlike most other automakers, doesn’t have the habit of unveiling a prototype without plans to actually make the vehicle available.

That said, an ATV would be a completely new product line for the automaker.

Musk has previously said that Tesla would never make an electric motorcycle because he had a bad experience with one and he thinks motorcycles are too dangerous.

An ATV is not quite a motorcycle, but Tesla is definitely getting closer to it.

Electrek’s Take

I hope they make that ATV available because it looks awesome.

Maybe they could make it first in low volume and only available to Tesla Cybertruck buyers as an “early adopter bonus” since it seems to perfectly complement the truck.

Based on the price and specs of the Cybertruck, I bet Tesla could be very competitive with an electric ATV.

We asked Elon and Tesla for more details about the Tesla Cyberquad. Hopefully, they reveal more soon.

Featured image by Hamid Shojaee

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.