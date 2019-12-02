Tesla gets order for 15 Cybertrucks to be converted into police vehicles

The Tesla Cybertruck is attracting the attention of many, including a mayor in Mexico who decided to order 15 electric trucks from Tesla to convert them into police vehicles.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last month, the design shocked a lot of people, but others focused on the specs and cost.

Adrián Esper Cárdenas, the mayor of the city of Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí, was amongst the latter.

The mayor saw the electric truck as having great potential as a local police and municipal vehicle.

He decided to place a reservation for 15 Tesla Cybertrucks (via El Imparical):

‘We took a picture, I am going to send it to Elon Musk, to see if they make us a discount,’ Adrián Esper Cárdenas concluded. He mentioned that to put aside the 15 truck, he used a resource of 30 thousand pesos, which is equivalent to one month’s salary.

Cárdenas said he ordered 10 Dual Motor Tesla Cybertrucks and 5 Tri-Motor Tesla Cybertrucks.

He believes that the efficient electric powertrain of the Cybertruck is going to help the town reduce its fleet emissions.

They apparently made a big deal out of the order in Mexico:

Look @elonmusk @Tesla, a municipality in my state bought 15 #Cybertruck this is incredible, I see myself in the future visiting Ciudad Vallés.#CYBRTRK #Tesla pic.twitter.com/E6dBpk9xAL — Alejandro Mata (@Alejandro_Mata8) November 29, 2019

They are not the only ones considering using Tesla Cybertruck as a police vehicle.

The Dubai Police posted this image after the launch last month:

شرطة دبي – 2020 – Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

We are starting to see Tesla vehicles becoming quite popular with police departments all over the world.

In Tesla’s own backyard, the Fremont Police Department converted a used Tesla Model S to a patrol vehicle.

The Luxembourg Police converted two Model S sedans to patrol cars, and the largest fleet of Tesla police patrol vehicles is in Switzerland.

At this point, there are about a dozen police departments going electric with Tesla vehicles.

Earlier this year, the Bargersville, Indiana, Police Department started updating its fleet to Tesla Model 3 vehicles after they ran the numbers and they found out it would be much less expensive to drive electric.

However, some police departments prefer larger vehicles and Tesla’s Cybertruck might be a rare electric truck capable to serve as a police vehicle.

Tesla says that it is going to bring the Cybertruck electric pickup truck to market in late 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.