A Tesla Model S reaches 1 million km for first time

A Tesla owner has put over 1 million km (621,000 miles) on a Model S for the first time and he explains his experience in a video interview.

Hansjörg Gemmingen from Germany is the maniac (with all due respect) who has put so much mileage on his 2013 Model S P85.

He considers driving a hobby and he has put 600 km a day on the car on average.

The longtime Tesla owner has actually driven even more electric miles since he also put over 600,000 km on a Tesla Roadster, but back to the Model S.

How is it holding up?

We have previously reported on high mileage Tesla vehicles and they are generally performing very well aside from early problems with the drive unit that Tesla ended up fixing later.

Gemmingen’s Model S is no exception.

Over the course of 1 million km (621,000 miles), it had 2 battery packs and 3 drive unit replacements.

What a journey! 1 Million electric km driven with my @Tesla Model S pic.twitter.com/JHSIhGfEbl — Hansjörg Gemmingen (@gem8mingen) November 28, 2019

The good news is that the most recent battery pack is going on almost half a million kilometers (310,000 miles) with very little battery degradation.

Tesla also finally figure out the problem that would cause issues to the drive unit in early Model S vehicles and now, Gemmingen’s latest drive unit has over 680,000 km on it.

It will be interesting to see how far he can push those and we should get a chance to see because Gemmingen says that he wants to put 1 million miles (not kilometers) on his Model S:

Most problems Gemmingen had with is car were covered under the warranty and therefore, he had very minimal repair and maintenance cost over those 1 million km – aside from tires of course.

Tesla Reliability

CEO Elon Musk recently set some ambitious goals when it comes to the reliability of Tesla’s vehicles.

Musk said that they built Model 3 to last as long as a commercial truck, a million miles, and the battery modules should last between 300,000 miles and 500,000 miles.

He also added that Tesla is working on a new battery that lasts 1 million miles and it could come out as soon as next year.

We reported earlier this year on Tesla’s plan for a major new R&D lab and vehicle testing facility to improve reliability.

Last month, we reported on the Tesla owner who became the first to push his Model 3 to 100,000 miles and he told us how the vehicle is doing.

