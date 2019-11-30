EV Items Black Friday: Save on Model 3/S/X storage cubbies, Qi chargers, lighting upgrades & more

Our friends at EV Items have officially extended its Black Friday sale for Electrek readers with 25% off all Tesla accessories plus free shipping over $50 and a free Starman Elon Musk air freshener with every order. That includes the popular EV Items’ Model 3/S/X storage cubbies, Qi chargers, lighting upgrades & much more.
Get 25% off at EV Items now for a limited time (automatically applied at checkout)
Head below for our a few of our picks from the sale including a new limited edition red cubby for Model S and X, all ready for delivery a couple weeks before Christmas.
Premium Vegan Tesla Model S & X Cubby Drawer (Reg. $59)
Available for both the Model S and X’s built-in dash compartment, this cubby drawer slides right in and locks into place so it stays secure when in motion. On the inside is a soft, padded Alcantara (vegan suede) lining, while the exterior is covered in a vegan leather with a solid anodized aluminum handle. Available in black or red interior options to match your Tesla’s interior.
Model S and Model X Qi Wireless Phone Charger Center Console Insert (Reg. $59)
This Qi charger from EV Items is designed specially for the OEM Tesla Model S and Model X center console. That means it utilizes the existing USBs or the 12V plug (faster charge) for power and of course fits perfectly into the console even with the lid closed. It includes a soft rubber lining to prevent scratches of your devices or items. You can charge one device with this insert with a separated storage area for keys or other small items.
T Logo Welcome Puddle Lights ($39 Set of 2)
Premium Interior Light Upgrade – Super Bright LED Bulbs (Reg. $14.99 -$180)
Model 3 Qi Wireless Center Console Phone Charger (Reg. $59)
If you’re looking to add fast Qi wireless charging for your iPhone, Android or other device, this insert is specifically designed to slide into your Tesla Model 3’s center console to charge up to two devices at once. You simply plug into the existing USB port for power and it also includes a built-in USB splitter so you won’t technically lose any USB ports for storage devices or anything else you want to plug in at the same time as using the charger. For example, you’ll still be able to use your dash cam with this charger without having to invest in a splitter or other solution separately.
Premium Vegan Tesla Model 3 Center Console Storage Cubby ($29)
The ultimate center storage console cubby for Model 3, this cubby is wrapped in vegan black leather and comes in a super soft Alcantara (microfiber) lining in either black or red. You’ll also notice hand stitched Model 3 branding on the bottom of the interior of the cubby and an included removable divider so you can switch it from one large storage area into two smaller separate compartments. This product is designed for Model 3 specifically, and that means it will fit in your console with ease while still allowing you to close the console lid.
