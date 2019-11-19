Onpark Find 3 is an ideal electric skateboard for inexperienced riders

I’m relatively new to the skateboard world, and I am indeed new to the electric skateboard world. A week or so ago, I got an advanced look at the Onpark Find 3. It includes dual brushless hub motors and can get up to 31 mph with 23 miles range on a single battery. It’s currently on Kickstarter, but I can confirm that it’s a real product, so I am excited to recap my experience.

Onpark Find 3 tech specs

Motors : 680W in each motor

: 680W in each motor Tires : 100 mm x 58 mm

: 100 mm x 58 mm Battery : Samsung 10S2P

: Samsung 10S2P Range : 23 miles

: 23 miles Top speed : 31 mph

: 31 mph Max hill climb gradient: 30%

30% Weight : 16 LB (7.3 KG)

: 16 LB (7.3 KG) Charge time : 120 minutes

: 120 minutes Extras: Multicolored LED Light for night riding

In the Onpark Find 3 box, you get the actual skateboard, all the gear you’ll need to charge it, a 2.4 GHz RF remote, and a removable Samsung battery. That’s a big feature on its own, as most electric skateboards have non-removable batteries.

Being new to the electric skateboard world, I didn’t quite know what to expect with this board. Once I unboxed it, I let it sit on the charger overnight since it was pouring rain outside. The next day, I took it out for a test run. There is no pairing process with the remote and the board. Once I turned the board and the remote on, I was ready to go.

The remote

The remote is relatively small, but still easy to operate while on the board. I wouldn’t want it any bigger or any smaller, personally. On the LED display system, you can display the travel speed, power left, remote control power, real-time current, single mileage, total mileage, riding mode, break mode, and signal connection status.

The board

All the electronics and batteries in the board are wholly integrated into the sealed container making sure it’s IP55 waterproof grade, so you can safely ride through puddles and in dusty areas. The deck is made of bamboo, and two layers of glass fiber give it a good balance of flexibility and strength. When getting on for the first time, it almost felt flimsy, but I quickly realized that was a feature of the board. I ended up loving the flexibility of it.

Regarding the battery, it’s removable, so that means you can easily replace it in the future as the included battery of the Onpark Find3 wears out. Or you can snag a second battery to swap in for longer rides.

Riding experience

Throughout all my test runs with the Onpark Find 3, I felt in control of the board the entire time. I loved the flexibility of the hardware, and the remote is easy to use even at 10-plus mph. Even as a new user, I was able to hop on and get riding. I started out slow, and the remote made it a breeze to maintain a consistent speed as I traveled around my neighborhood. Since I’m new on electric skateboards, I didn’t take it up to the 30-plus mph top speed, but even at lower speeds I could still feel what a great ride it offers.

Wrap-up on Onpark Find 3

The Kickstarter is live, and it’s set to deliver in February 2020. Backing starts at $657 (board will retail for $799). Onpark Find 3 has four modes for riding: Novice, Standard, Advanced, and Pro, which makes switching speeds possible. This feature helps both new riders and experienced ones have a customized experience.

