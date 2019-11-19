Bollinger Motors LA Auto Show B-1 SUV and B-2 pickup first look [gallery/video]

We’re here at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show, and the first thing we spotted through the doorway was the Bollinger Motors display, which is the first time these vehicles have been shown to the public.

Bollinger makes a B-1 SUV that looks like an electric offspring of an AMG Scout and a Hummer. The B-2 Pickup adds a longer exposed bed to the rear. I anticipate the crowds will be quite big like the showing Rivian had last year…

These vehicles are as stunning firsthand as they are in the company’s promotional materials. They both scream ruggedness and utility, with all kinds of neat features like fold-up rear windows that expand the amount of storage and tons of locked storage spots. The flagship feature is the pass-through that allows the truck to carry a sizable amount of long boards stored from the frunk, through the passenger compartment, and out to the rear of the vehicle.

The layout is reminiscent of the original hummer, with tons of lateral space that feels more like a small room than a truck cabin. The interior is enhanced by the glass ceiling and huge space between the four seats. The styling is riveted and minimal but a perfect complement to this vehicles’ rugged appearance.

Electrek’s take

Let’s keep it real — at a starting price of $125,000, this isn’t going after Ford’s F-150 crowd. In fact, I don’t think the target demographic is going to use these to do any non-novelty work at all. The 120 kWh battery will provide plenty of range (Bollinger claims 200 miles is within reach) for driving around town, but it is clearly not the SUV in which you want to drive the kids down to Florida.

While these vehicles look very rugged, the doors and liftgates are very thin and I wonder how they’d perform in a crash. It’s hard to imagine the B-1 or B-2 getting 200 miles of highway range with these huge treaded tires, heavy weight, and horrific aerodynamics.

The Bollinger B1 and B2 are for the high-end Mercedes and Land Rover set, and are mostly to be used to drive around in style. The variable height air suspension will make you feel right at home in Los Angeles or off-roading in the mountains. The huge tires mean you aren’t getting stuck anywhere, ever.

Bollinger says they have been getting brisk reservations and hope to have their limited closed first round of hand-built vehicles soon (so get in line now). They anticipate making in the single digit thousands of these, so you’ll probably be the only one in town if you get one.

Bollinger specs follow:

Power:

Dual Motor, 1 Front and Rear

614 Horsepower

668 ft-lb Torque

4.5 Second 0-60 MPH

100 mph Top Speed

7.8 Power/Weight Ratio

2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox

Capability:

15” Ground Clearance

10” Wheel Travel

(10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)

5201 LB. Payload Capacity

7500 LB Towing Capacity

Chassis:

Geared Axle Hubs

LT285/70/R17

11.75” Vented Brakes

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs

Energy:

120 kWh Battery Pack

200 Mile EPA Range (est)

70.2 MPGe (est)

Level 1 and 2 Charging:

J1772 Port (110v & 220v)

Level 3 Charging:

CCS Port (DC Fast)

Regenerative Braking:

10 hour Level 2 (220v) Charging Time

75 minute Level 3 (DC Fast) Charging Time

Weight:

5,000 LB Curb Weight

10,001 LB GVWR

45/55 Weight Balance

Dimensions:

118.8” Wheelbase

171.5” Length

77.2” Width (no mirrors)

89.0” Width (with mirrors)

72.7” Height

66.2” Front Track

66.2” Rear Track

52° Approach Angle

30° Break Over Angle

43° Departure Angle

Storage:

4 Passenger

113 Cubic Feet Total Cargo Capacity (w/rear seats removed, including frunk)

Rear Cargo Area 49″W x 37″H x 30″L (61″L w rear seats removed)

13’ Internal Length Front to Rear (liftgates closed)

16’4” Internal Length Front to Rear (liftgates open)

14 Cubic Feet Frunk Storage Capacity

16” W x 14”H Patented Pass Through

40 2x4s Fit Through Patented Passthrough

Features:

Easily Removable Glass

Easily Removable Doors

Easily Removable Roof Panels

Optional All-Glass Roof Panels

Removable Windshield

Air Conditioning

Optional Heated Seats

Removable Rear Seats

Bluetooth Technology

10 110V Outlets

Audio specs to come

