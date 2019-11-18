Score off-season savings on Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer at $81, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 1950 PSI 13A 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $80.96 Prime shipped. Originally $199, today’s deal is at least 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Score off-season savings on this electric pressure washer, which delivers up to 1950PSI of cleaning power and moves 1.2GPM. Includes a soap tank, nozzle tips, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Black Friday pricing on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat with Voice Control is now live at Amazon for $199. Other retailers like Best Buy are charging $1 more. Today’s deal is a $50 price break from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. We’ve only seen it this low once before, back on Prime Day 2019. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review, where we called it “a very compelling option for many households.” Additional deals below.

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $197.47 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $349 but typically goes for $280 at Amazon. This deal is a new Amazon all-time low price. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 450 Amazon reviewers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.