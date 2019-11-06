Elon Musk: Tesla will increase Model S/X battery pack capacity with new Plaid mode version

Elon Musk confirmed Tesla will release a new biggest battery pack capacity for Model S and Model X with the new Plaid mode version coming next year.

Tesla doesn’t have the habit of announcing new performance upgrades to its vehicles ahead of time in order to protect sales, but it has been doing it for the new Model S with “Plaid” mode.

In September, Tesla announced a Model S with a 3-motor “Plaid powertrain” and new a “chassis prototype.”

Over the last two months, the automaker has been testing Model S prototypes with the new powertrain at the Nürburgring race track.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first said that the Tesla Model S with a “Plaid” powertrain and new rear-facing seats is coming in Oct/Nov 2020.

After the most recent testing, now the CEO says that it is coming next summer.

The Model S “Plaid” is expected to become the new top-of-the-line variant for Tesla’s flagship sedan with a new powertrain and even some new performance hardware.

Now Musk has confirmed that the powertrain will not only have 3 motors but also a bigger battery pack:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Currently, the Model S and Model X battery packs top up at 100 kWh for the “Long Range” version.

Tesla has been rumored to update the Model S and Model X battery packs with the 2170 battery cells currently used in the Model 3 battery packs.

Musk has previously said that the Model S and Model X platform would only allow for a maximum battery pack capacity of 120 kWh.

However, he said a long time ago and Tesla has made new developments in battery cell technology and battery pack packaging.

Tesla has also unveiled the new Roadster prototype, which they claim was equipped with a 200 kWh battery pack. They said it was basically two 100 kWh battery packs on top of each other.

Electrek’s Take

I think it means that we are going to see a new top-of-the-line Model S with Plaid mode, and Tesla will also make a non-performance version of the vehicle with just the new battery pack.

It will certainly become the longest-range Tesla vehicle to date and most likely the longest range EV, period.

What do you think the new battery pack capacity is going to be?

My guess is 120 kWh, and it should bring the range to around 420 miles of range, which would be more than anyone really needs, but an impressive figure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.