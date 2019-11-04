Add this 100W Grape Solar Panel to your arsenal for $80, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it has a nearly $150 list price but typically goes for around $100 these days. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You can use this panel with compatible 12V systems on RVs, boats and just about anything that accepts a MC4 connector. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control bundled with the ecobee Switch+ Alexa-enabled Light Switch for $249.99 shipped. ecobee Switch+ will be automatically added to your cart. Typically picking up both the thermostat and light switch would run you $328 at Amazon, with today’s offer marking one of the best overall values we’ve seen. As its latest release, ecobee’s new SmartThermostat offers a refreshed design compared to previous models thanks to a glass face and a unique touch display. It rocks Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support, as well as an included temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings. Learn more in hands-on review.

Amazon is offering the 8-pack of its AmazonBasics AA High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries for $14.87 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is within a couple of cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When it comes to things like game controllers and some security cameras, AA and AAAs are a must. This is also true for remotes and a boatload of other products that don’t feature a built-in power source. Today’s rechargeable battery deals allow you to go green without spending as much green. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries on sale.

