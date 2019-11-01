Tesla Solar Roof glass wins against pumpkin, but questions about longevity remain

Elon Musk released a video of someone throwing a pumpkin at Tesla Solar Roof V3 glass and the ‘Solarglass’ won, but questions about the longevity of the product remain.

Last week, Tesla launched Solar Roof V3, now also known as ‘Solarglass’, a third and less expensive version of its Solar Roof tiles, which can be used to build a roof that generates solar energy.

Tesla originally launched its Solar Roof Tiles in 2017 and at the time, the automaker said that it would start volume production and installation in 2018.

However, it was delayed and CEO Elon Musk said that they had to make some changes to the product in order to make sure it will last for 30 years and become cheaper.

Now that the new product is out, the company says that it is ready for prime time and they plan to quickly ramp up production to 1,000 roofs per week.

As a joke for Halloween, but also as a show that Tesla’s Solarglass is strong, Musk released a video showing someone dropping a pumpkin on solar roof tiles:

Tesla Solarglass vs 🎃

Happy Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/p5tXeJYqne — Treelon (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Tesla claims that its solar roof tiles are even stronger than standard roof tiles:

“Made with tempered glass, Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles.”

However, there are still some concerns over the longevity of such a new product.

Originally, Tesla said that it was aiming to rate the solar roof tiles for 30 years, but with the release of Solar Roof V3, Tesla has announced a 25-year warranty for the tile and power generation.

It’s shorter than initially announced and raising some concerns amongst prospective buyers, but it’s still good for the roofing and solar industry.

As we previously reported. Tesla is working on a structure to test its solar roof in Fremont, California.

The company is expected to conduct longevity and installation tests, but they are already confident enough in the product to ramp up production and installations.

