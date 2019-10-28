Tesla cuts price of solar and Powerwall installations for people affected by wildfires

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is cutting the price of its solar and Powerwall installations for people affected by wildfires in California.

California has seen some difficult wildfire seasons over the last few years and this year is no different.

Several wildfires are raging in the state and it is not only damaging a lot of forests and properties, but they are also affecting power in many regions.

Earlier this month, we reported how PG&E, the largest electric utility in Northern California, started cutting power for safety reasons.

Tesla activated its ‘Storm Watch’ feature to help its Powerwall owners keep the lights on during the power outages.

Now Elon Musk says that Tesla is focusing installations for people affected by the California wildfires:

“Apologies to those waiting for Solar/Powerwall outside California, as we are prioritizing those affected by wildfires.”

The CEO even said that they are offering $1,000 discounts to them:

If you’re directly affected by wildfire power outages, Tesla is reducing Solar+Powerwall prices by $1000 as of today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2019

While $1,000 might not sound like much for a system that can cost tens of thousands, Musk said that it’s a lot considering their profit margins on the product:

“We don’t make much money on this product, so $1000 actually means a lot.”

Tesla has been revamping its solar business and last quarter, it saw growth for the first time in a long time.

More recently, Tesla launched a new solar rental service under which homeowners can get a solar panel system for just $50 per month.

They have also launched a new commercial solar online ordering platform.

The company has been making its pricing simpler, more transparent, and they have been pushing the energy products more actively.

Musk has especially been talking about the capacity to avoid power outages by combining solar power with Powerwall battery packs.

The CEO says that Tesla Energy is becoming a distributed global utility and it could outgrow its automotive business.

