Tesla launches new ‘Life with Model 3’ series to promote ownership

Tesla has launched a new video series called Life with Model 3 featuring videos filmed by owners and showcasing some features of the Model 3.

While the best-selling automakers spend billions of dollars every year in advertising, Tesla has been staying away from the practice.

The electric automaker prides itself in not spending any money for paid placement, ad time, or anything of the sort.

CEO Elon Musk famously said that he prefers to spend the advertising budget on making the products better in the hope that it will encourage word of mouth to boost sales.

However, Tesla still has a marketing department, and they have been known to release promotional campaigns.

They just don’t pay to promote them and buy airtime.

Instead, they rely on viral marketing and their strong social media presence.

The best example is arguably sending a Tesla Roadster into space on the maiden flight of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

But Tesla has also often relied on its own fanbase to create promotional material, like when they had a fan-made commercial video competition.

In a similar trend, Tesla has released a new video series called Life with Model 3 featuring videos from Model 3 owners:

The campaign features short videos showcasing specific features of Model 3, and people can search for them.

People can also search by the type of trip (Daily, Road trip, or Weekend) and type of ownership (Solo, Couple, or Family).

Tesla appears to be targeting the European market since people in Europe can sign up for the opportunity to win two weeks with a Model 3.

The automaker has previously done similar campaigns with the Model S and filmed the experiences of the winners.

As we previously reported, Tesla is currently betting on some European markets for growth in the fourth quarter after a great performance during the last quarter.

Some countries like the UK, the Netherlands, and Norway are expected to perform well again in Q4.

