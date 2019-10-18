Tesla Pickup truck rendered based on teaser image and comment

Elon Musk recently said that Tesla Pickup truck fan renders that he saw don’t look like the actual Tesla Pickup truck, but a new one based on a teaser image and Musk’s comments could be closer to reality.

You decide.

Musk surprised many when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what that meant other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Some amateur designers tried to interpret what it would look like based on the teaser image and Musk’s comments.

However, Musk said last week that he hasn’t seen a fan render that comes close to what the Tesla truck looks like:

“Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet.

The CEO added that it looks closer to an “armored personnel carrier from the future“:

It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

Based on that comment, the teaser image, the Tesla Semi-based pickup design that Tesla previously unveiled, designer Stephen Mason came up with an interesting design:

Mason commented on the logic behind the design concept:

“Lately I have been playing around with the teaser image of the cyberpunk truck that Elon sent out a while ago and came up with this. I used the image as a starting point and applied it to a similar design principle as the Tesla semi pickup render that was also teased. The layout is similar to the Mercedes Unimog in many ways with the cab forward design as well as the military wheels I added to this render to illustrate the potential off-road capabilities. I’m sure the real truck will have four doors, side mirrors and will not come with a steel bumper however this is just a fun concept I made in anticipation to the actual launch coming soon.”

The concept indeed seems really reminiscent of the Tesla Semi-based pickup truck drawing that Tesla shared back in 2017, but it also matches more recent cryptic teaser image that Tesla released:

What do you think of Mason’s Tesla Cibertruck pickup design? Let us know in the comment section below.

Earlier this month, Musk said that Tesla is still planning to unveil its electric pickup truck next month.

