Volvo launches new ‘Recharge’ brand for electric vehicles, aims to reduce emissions across the board

Ahead of the launch of the electric version of the XC40 later today, Volvo announced the launch of its new “Recharge” brand for its electric vehicles and a plan to reduce emissions across the board.

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive officer of Volvo, announced:

We are transforming our company through concrete actions, not symbolic pledges. So at Volvo Cars we will address what we control, which is both our operations and the tailpipe emissions of our cars. And we will address what we can influence, by calling on our suppliers and the energy sector to join us in aiming for a climate neutral future.

The company aims to be “carbon neutral” by 2040.

They plan to achieve this through an electrification effort and a decarbonization of their operations:

Other short-term ambitions include a 25% reduction of CO2 emissions related to its global supply chain by 2025, a 25% share of recycled plastics in new Volvo cars by 2025, and a 25% reduction of carbon emissions generated by the company’s overall operations, including manufacturing and logistics.

On the electrification front, Volvo previously announced that every new vehicle going forward is going to have an electric motor (HEV, PHEV, and BEV).

Several automakers have made that pledge, but it doesn’t mean much without knowing how many BEVs they plan to produce as part of that mix, since all-electric vehicles are the only type of electric vehicles that can offer a truly sustainable future when combined with renewable energy.

To their credit, Volvo actually said that they plan for 50% of their car sales to be all-electric by 2025, which is among the most aggressive electrification goals from legacy automakers.

Later today, the Swedish automaker is going to unveil its first all-electric vehicle, an electric version of the XC40.

Ahead of the unveiling, Volvo announced that its electric vehicles (PHEV and BEV) are going to be called “Recharge” in a new car line — starting with the XC40 Recharge.

The company wrote in a press release:

The Recharge car line aims to further boost sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified cars and encourage plug-in hybrid drivers via incentives to use Pure mode as much as possible.

Volvo also committed to announcing the average lifecycle carbon footprint of each new model.

The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge is going to be unveiled later today after several teasers released in the last few weeks.

