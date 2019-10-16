Porsche Taycan beats Tesla Model S in drag race and handling comparison test with caveats

A German TV show managed to get their hands on both a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and a Tesla Model S P100D at the same time and they did some comparison tests.

However, there are some caveats to the tests.

Last month, Porsche officially launched the production version of the Taycan, its first all-electric car.

The vehicle was well-received, but it attracted the inevitable comparison with the Tesla Model S and it loses badly on paper.

But comparisons on paper are not the same as real-world tests.

The German TV show Auto Mobil conducted some of those tests after getting their hands on a brand new Taycan Turbo S and a Model S P100D.

The former won the handling test and they did several drag races, which the Taycan ended up winning the longer they went:

Porsche always had impressive and segment-leading handling so the test is not exactly surprising, but the drag race is more surprising because the Model S P100D is officially faster to 60 mph than the Taycan Turbo.

We don’t know what tires they are on, which can make a big difference, especially since the pavement is wet.

The wet pavement can also explain why both don’t achieve their official 0-60 mph times.

Also, the show is using an older Model S P100D and not the latest ‘Raven’ Model S, which is equipped with a new drivetrain and a new suspension, which could be especially useful for the handling test.

Though the newer version has the same official 0-60 mph acceleration.

Tesla is also working on a better version of the Model S called ‘Plaid’ with a 3-motor powertrain.

Electrek’s Take

I said it before, but it’s worth repeating: I don’t like the comparison between the Taycan and the Model S.

They are both great cars that will appeal to different people.

The Taycan’s design stands out in my opinion and Porsche’s driving experience is legendary.

Tesla has many advantages with its technology and I think we are going to find out that the top-of-the-line Model S is actually going to be quicker than the Taycan.

So yeah not perfect tests, but it’s still interesting.

The Porsche is also more expensive than the Model S.

Either way, competition is good and I think the Taycan is going to turn more people to all-electric vehicles.

