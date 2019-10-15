Tesla releases first look into its ‘Crash Lab’

Tesla has released the first look into its “Crash lab” in Fremont, California, where they developed the Model 3 safety features that led to a top safety rating.

The Model 3 has won several other safety plaudits, including 5-star ratings in all categories and the lowest probability of injury ever tested from NHTSA, 5 stars from from Euro NCAP, while being hailed as setting a “new safety technology benchmark,” and 5 stars from the Australiasian NCAP.

More recently, Tesla’s Model 3 earned IIHS Top Safety Pick+, which is the highest possible safety award given by the organization.

In order to highlight the engineering work that went into getting all those safety accolades, Tesla released a new video that takes a look into the “Tesla Crash Lab” where they crash test their vehicles before the third-party tests:

Tesla wrote in the description of the video:

Join us in the Tesla Crash Lab for a rare glimpse behind the scenes. The work our engineers do here is one of the reasons why Tesla vehicles are among the safest on the road.

The automaker has been early to recognize the safety advantages of electric vehicles and maximize them.

Tesla’s vehicles benefit from optimized frontal crumple zones, thanks to the lack of a big engine block at the front of the vehicle and a low center of gravity. There is a large battery pack at the bottom of the chassis, which also reinforces the structure of the vehicle.

On top of its passive safety features, Tesla has also implemented many active safety features by leveraging the development of its Autopilot system.

Several Tesla owners have claimed that the automaker’s active safety features have “saved” their lives by avoiding crashes.

Electrek’s Take

As we previously noted, if you can look past a lot of the noise around Tesla crashes and fires, it’s clear that the company cares deeply about safety.

It shows in the many safety test results that Tesla aced, and I am glad Tesla is highlighting the work of its safety engineers in this new video.

I wish Tesla would release more of those.

