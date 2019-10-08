Tesla Model X beats Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron in camper trailer towing test

The Norwegian EV association put a Tesla Model X, a Mercedes-Benz EQC and a Audi e-tron through an interesting towing test with identical camper trailers.

Here are the results…

Many people still think that you can’t tow a trailer with an electric car, but the Model X became the first one with 2,267 kg/5,000 lb towing capacity back in 2015.

Since then, several more electric SUVs have been released, like the Mercedes-Benz EQC (1,800 kg/4,000 lb) and Audi e-tron (1,800 kg/4,000 lb), with similar towing capacity.

Those vehicles are especially popular in Norway and the Norwegian EV association put all three to the test with a 1,160 kg (~2,550 lbs) camper trailer.

Over three days, they drove 1,381 kilometers with the three electric SUVs.

They didn’t stop at using the same caravan to make sure the test was fair. They also used 3 experienced EV drivers who often changed vehicles.

Based on their tests, the Model X is by far the most efficient electric SUV with and without a trailer:

Models Wh per km/mi with trailer Wh per km/mi without trailer Tesla Model X Long Range (100D) 279 Wh/449 Wh 153 Wh/246 Wh Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 306 Wh/492 Wh 163 Wh/262 Wh Audi e-tron 55 353 Wh/568 Wh 185 Wh/298 Wh

The EQC required about 10% more energy to travel the same distance as the Model X with a trailer.

Unsurprisingly, the e-tron, which is not very efficient (for an EV) as previously noted, came in last and required about 27% more energy to travel the same distance as the Model X with a trailer.

They noted that the regenerative braking of electric vehicles is particularly useful when towing (translated from Norwegian):

“The ability of electric vehicles to regenerate a great deal of energy in the hilly fjord landscape is mentioned. This means that excess consumption, which may be suitable to cause range anxiety in small moments, is greatly leveled down.”

That’s true for all three vehicles.

The Norwegian EV association concluded that all 3 vehicles are great for towing a trailer, but the Model X comes out on top based on the range and efficiency (translated from Norwegian):

“Model X is undoubtedly the best tractor, if all criteria are used. Under ideal conditions, it goes 300 kilometers on one charge, while the two competitors must settle for 230-240. Regardless, it would make sense to assume 250 kilometers for the Model X and 200 for the other two, if one does not have control on topography and consumption.”

However, the Model X 100D, now called Long Range, is a little more expensive than its counterparts.

