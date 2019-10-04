Ryobi’s 40V Cordless Electric Backpack Leaf Blower is $239 in today’s Green Deals, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 40V 145M Cordless Electric Backpack Leaf Blower for $239 shipped. It typically goes for $269 with today’s deal being the second-best deal we’ve tracked all-time. While we regular feature offers on leaf blowers, rarely do we see completely electric options with a backpack build. Leaves are starting to fall, making this a great time to pick up a blower. This model offers a 40V battery and wall charger, alongside 145MPH speeds. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 2nd Generation 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $119.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery applies. As a comparison, it originally sold for $250 but it goes for $180 at Amazon where we’ve previously seen it as low as $145. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug for $32.20 shipped. Also at Home Depot for $1 more. Normally selling for around $45, like you’ll find at Lowe’s right now, that’s good for a 29% discount and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year. With a weather-proof casing, GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug is perfect for automating Halloween decorations and more as we head into the winter holiday season. It integrates with a variety of Z-Wave systems, making this a super flexible option for expanding a wide range of smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 465 customers. More below.

