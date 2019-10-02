Tesla relaunches Model 3 key fob and fixes major drawback

Tesla is relaunching its Model 3 key fob a year after first introducing it, and the company appears to finally have fixed its major drawback of not having passive entry.

Model 3 owners are meant to use their phones as the main way to unlock their cars.

Tesla also gives key cards, but the user experience is designed around the phone and Tesla’s mobile app.

In my experience, it works very well, but some owners have been requesting a more traditional key fob, which Tesla already uses with Model S and Model X.

It seems to be a problem in particular with a few Android phones, and it’s enough of an issue that a majority of Electrek readers said in a previous poll they would prefer a key fob for the Model 3.

In November 2018, Tesla finally launched a key fob for the Model 3, but the company said that it didn’t support passive entry, making it a lot less useful.

Passive entry enables owners to just walk up to the car and it will unlock, a feature that is already available through the phone app.

Stocks have been limited for the new key fob, and recently, Tesla shut down the page on its online shop.

Tesla has now relaunched the Model 3 key fob and the new description appears to confirm that it is now capable of passive entry:

No hands required. Locking and unlocking your Model 3 has never been easier. Keep your key fob in your pocket and simply pull on the door handle for easy entry. Same with the trunk. Your key fob is automatically enabled when you pair with your vehicle.

Now that Tesla is reintroducing the Model 3 key fob with passive entry, are you going to get one or keep using your phone?

Passive entry comes with some safety risks when it comes to theft, but Tesla made several updates lately to address the situation after a series of thefts in Europe using relay attacks.

In the past, Tesla also shared tips to prevent relay attacks, which also affect other vehicles with key fobs, including keeping your key fob in a small Faraday cage or pouch at home.

