Tesla’s deliveries surge to over 7,000 Model 3 cars in the Netherlands

The Netherlands, the home of Tesla’s European headquarters, really embraced the Model 3 this quarter with over 7,000 units being delivered over the last 3 months.

Since the European launch of the Model 3 earlier this year, the vehicle clearly reinvigorated Tesla’s sales on the continent.

Several markets in which Tesla was only delivering a few hundred cars per year when it was only Model S and Model X, like Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, are now seeing thousands of deliveries.

The Netherlands was always an important market for Tesla, and before the introduction of the Model 3 in Europe, it was neck-and-neck with Norway as Tesla’s best European market.

Model 3 deliveries pulled Norway ahead again as Tesla has become the best-selling car brand in the country, which is the world leader in EV adoption.

But we reported last month that a surge of Model 3 deliveries in September in the Netherlands helped surpassed 10,000 units for the year and make Model 3 the best-selling car in the country too.

At that time, Tesla had delivered 2,261 new Model 3 vehicles in the country in September, based on registration data.

Now we learn that Tesla more than doubled the number during the second half of the month – resulting in 7,289 Model 3 vehicles delivered during the third quarter (via eu-evs.com):

Model S and Model X only marginally contributed to Tesla’s deliveries in the country this quarter, but Model 3 alone was enough to push deliveries to a new high.

The rise in Model 3 sales put some pressure on Tesla’s staff in the country who ended up delivering over 400 cars at the Amsterdam develiry center during some days last month (picture by @whatmattlikes):

Over the last year, the Netherlands generally contributed about 3,000 units to Tesla’s overall sales every quarter so this is a big improvement.

The surge can partly be attributed to the fact that the country is ending some EV incentives at the end of the year and people are trying to get their Model 3 before then.

Therefore, it could potentially result in an even more impressive Q4.

In the meantime, the Netherlands would have done its part this quarter to help Tesla try to achieve its goal of delivering 100,000 cars in Q3.

However, we learned yesterday that Tesla was “a few thousand” cars short of the goal with only a day left in the quarter.

