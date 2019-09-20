Tesla Model S prototype breaks down, Porsche Taycan drives by, and TSLA shorts go crazy

A Porsche Taycan drove past a Tesla Model S prototype that broke down while testing on the Nurburgring racetrack, and the TSLA short community is going crazy over it.

You know you’re doing pretty well when your detractors have to grasp at irrelevant events like these to justify their views.

As we have been extensively reporting over the last few weeks, Tesla has brought several Model S prototypes with a new 3-motor “Plaid” powertrain to the Nurburgring racetrack.

They have been testing the new version of the electric sedan, and they were also rumored to be trying to beat the record recently established by the Porsche Taycan for the fast 4-door electric sedan at the ring.

Earlier this week, we learned that they beat that time, but it hasn’t been made official by the Nurburgring organization.

Tesla is supposed to make some improvements to the Model S Plaid and come back next month.

During testing yesterday, a Tesla Model S prototype ended up breaking down on the track and having to be towed away:

That’s fairly normal and happens all the time at the track. Automakers are often testing prototype vehicles and pushing them to their limits to learn about them.

However, a Porsche Taycan was spotted lapping the Model S as it was broken down, and the TSLA short community, people who are betting against the company and actively disparaging Tesla on social media, went crazy about it:

Dear real car enthusiasts of all stripes: You’ve just had your realization. Understandably, you don’t quite believe what happened. How can he flat out lie and cheat like that? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Welcome to $TSLAQ. pic.twitter.com/EoDSolbOTf — TeslaCharts (@TESLAcharts) September 19, 2019

Let @NASA know that it will need a lot more than a flatbed truck once @SpaceX starts launching astronauts into space. https://t.co/VQnWWw6qC9 — Tesla Prophet (@ProphetTesla) September 19, 2019

Lol, if you made this shit up, no one would believe you!!! $TSLAQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQQ — Mark B. Spiegel (@markbspiegel) September 19, 2019

There were thousands on comment on the $TSLAQ Twitter about it, and they are still going.

Electrek’s Take

It’s hilarious.

They’re so happy about such an inconsequential event.

That’s what you want to do with prototypes. You want to push them enough so they break down. If they aren’t breaking down, you’re probably not pushing them far enough.

Also, we are talking about a vehicle that is not set to enter production for over a year, versus a car, the Taycan, that just entered production.

It’s normal that they wouldn’t be at the same stages of testing.

Either way, it’s so funny what TSLA shorts are grasping at these days.

Tesla keeps delivering records number of electric vehicles, and they are looking at a prototype breaking down during testing.

Good luck with that.

