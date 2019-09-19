Tesla confirms Model S Plaid ~7:20 time at Nürburgring, making improvements and coming back

Tesla has confirmed that the new Model S Plaid prototype is making the previously reported ~7:20 time at the Nürburgring racetrack, and the automaker sees an incredible 7:05 as achievable next month.

As we previously reported, following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.

Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to the Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.

However, in the following days, Tesla announced a Model S with a 3-motor “Plaid powertrain” and new a “chassis prototype.”

Musk also said that Tesla has a new 7-seater Model S prototype at the Nürburgring racetrack, and it seems like the track testing could simply be about testing new versions of Tesla’s Model S and the new 3-motor “Plaid Powertrain” instead of going after the Taycan.

However, it was reported earlier this week that the Tesla “Plaid” Model S prototype crushed Porsche Taycan’s Nürburgring time, according to a witness at the track.

The witness calculated that the Model S beat the Porsche Taycan by about 20 seconds with a 7:23 time.

Now Tesla confirmed that its own data shows that the “Model S Plaid” can achieve a 7:20 time:

Data from our track tests indicates that Model S Plaid can achieve 7:20 at the Nürburgring. With some improvements, 7:05 may be possible when Model S returns next month. — Tesla (@Tesla) September 19, 2019

Tesla probably cannot say that it “achieved” the record time because Nürburgring doesn’t allow official times outside of specific racing sessions.

But more surprisingly, the automaker says that it plans to return to the track next month, and they see the potential for an impressive 7:05 time.

Tesla also shared some data from its record lap attempt, including mechanical power data and longitudinal acceleration:

The power data seems to show the Model S Plaid prototype reaching up to 500 kW in power during the lap.

Tesla’s performance on the track is impressive. However, the attempt for a record time to beat the Taycan is likely going to be disputed as being achieved with a non-production vehicle.

Earlier this month, we reported on the Tesla Model S prototypes at Nürburgring having new fascia, a strange rear spoiler, and more modifications.

Some of the prototypes are also believed to be equipped with slick or semi-slick tires.

Therefore, we still need more details before we can crown the fastest 4-door production electric sedan on the Nürburgring racetrack.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.