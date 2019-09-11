VW unveils new home ID.Charger station ahead of ID.3 release

Volkswagen is unveiling today a new home charging station wallbox, which is going to be available to purchase way ahead of the release of the ID.3 electric car.

VW doesn’t want to only rely on third-party home charging station manufacturers for its upcoming electric vehicle push.

The German automaker has dozens of electric vehicles coming in the next few years and those are going to need home charging solutions.

VW’s solution is the ‘ID.Charger wallbox’.

They will offer them a range of 3 wallboxes with an 11 kW capability and different connectivity features starting at €399 ($440 USD).

Here’s what the VW ID.Charger looks like:

Here are all the different versions of the VW ID.Charger:

ID. Charger The basic version priced at €399 offers a high-quality and attractively-priced charging solution. The simple operation, fixed Type 2 cable and a charging capacity of up to 11 kW make home charging very convenient. The modern design fits perfectly with the new ID.3. In addition, the compact and robust wallbox also features integrated DC fault current protection for maximum safety along with simple, cost-efficient installation.

ID.Charger Connect The intelligent ID. Charger Connect makes charging digital and smart. The wallbox can connect with the home network and the smartphone via WLAN or LAN. LTE connectivity is also available as an optional extra. With this mobile communication technology, customers can keep an eye on use and charging operations and benefit from practical functions such as app management, remote maintenance, access control via charging card and regular software updates. The launch price for the ID. Charger Connect starts at €599.

ID.Charger Pro The ID. Charger Pro is the top model in the wallbox series and features an integrated electric meter for precise billing per kilowatt hour on top of the digital functions and the standard equipment LTE module. It thus provides even greater transparency on power requirements, for example enabling a convenient billing process for a company car driver and their employer. The ID. Charger Pro goes on sale at €849. The LTE data costs over the entire lifetime of the wallbox are already included.

VW will open the charging solutions for orders on the Internet or at Volkswagen dealers from the end of November.

