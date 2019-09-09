Hyundai joins Ionity electric car charging network

Ionity, which is emerging as the main electric car fast-charging network in Europe, has a new major member: Hyundai.

Back in 2017, BMW, Ford, Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), and the Volkswagen Group (VW, Audi, Porsche, etc.) joined forces to build an important fast-charging network in Europe to support their electric vehicle efforts.

The network was named Ionity and they planned for it to consist of 400 stations with a capacity of up to 350 kW across Europe by 2020.

As of today, the network has brought online 140 stations in 14 European countries.

Ionity announced today that Hyundai is joining the network.

Ionity CEO Michael Hajesch commented on the announcement:

“Hyundai Motor Group brings significant international experience and know-how with a full strategic commitment to e-mobility. The participation of new investors in IONITY is a clear signal of trust indicating that the work of our young company is already bearing fruit.”

They didn’t announce any specific commitment to the network, but Hyundai will be expected to invest money to help it grow.

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group, commented:

“Our participation in this joint venture reaffirms the Group’s commitment to future electromobility. I am confident that our work with IONITY will open a new era of High-Power charging experiences, where charging will be seamless and easier than refueling for our customers.”

The Hyundai group is currently selling several electric vehicles in Europe that can use the Ionity network, including the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Hyundai Kona EV, and the Kia Niro EV.

Electrek’s Take

Hopefully, this means an expansion of the charging network.

I have heard good things about Ionity, but I think they need to deploy more charge points per charging station to make the experience smoother as the number of electric vehicles grows in Europe.

Also, it looks like deployment might be a little slower than anticipated.

They have 140 stations now and an additional 50 stations under construction, which is way short of the 400-station goal by 2020.

Either way, I am still a fan of the network and I especially commend Ionity for their commitment to supply every station with 100% renewable energy.

