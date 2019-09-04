Elon Musk talks Tesla V10 software updates and mobile app

Elon Musk talked about upcoming features in Tesla’s V10 software update in a series of tweets last night.

The CEO has been talking about Tesla releasing a major new software update, Tesla V10, toward the end of the month or early next month.

We already know about quite a few features and upgrades Tesla plans to introduce with this new update through comments by Musk and some testing in Tesla’s early access program.

In a series of tweets last night, Musk did add a few interesting comments, including that there will be several mobile app changes coming with V10.

He did note that Smart Summon is going to be the biggest change.

It’s technically an Autopilot feature, but it is activated through the mobile app and Tesla had to build a whole new interface for it:

The CEO didn’t go into details about the other mobile app changes, but he did reiterate that the update would also bring the previously announced ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ and ‘I’m Feeling Hungry’ options:

Both 🍀 and 😋 buttons in V10.0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2019

Based on a suggestion from an owner last month, Musk said that Tesla would suggest travel destinations to owners through the in-car navigation system.

The CEO said that Tesla could add an “I’m feeling lucky” button to send you to a destination popular with local Tesla owners and an “I’m feeling hungry” to send you to a restaurant popular with local Tesla owners.

Owners have also been requesting for Tesla to add footage from the backup camera to the TeslaCam and Tesla Sentry Mode features.

Now the CEO confirms that it will be part of the next update:

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2019

That has been something highly requested by owners, especially since the launch of Sentry Mode.

Finally, Musk also confirmed that Tesla’s V10 software update will come with the previously announced ‘car karaoke mode‘ and a ‘party mode‘ – both things that Tesla has been working for over a year.

Recently, leaked software showed that Tesla is also working on a ‘Smart AC Charging’ feature and video game packs.

What else would you like to see Tesla introduce in V10? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.