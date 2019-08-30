Tesla software shows upcoming ‘Smart AC Charging’ feature, ‘Feeling Lucky’ update, & games

Tesla is working on a new “Smart AC Charging” feature, the previously announced “Feeling Lucky” navigation update, and more games.

There is a lot of talk about Tesla’s software right now as the automaker is preparing to launch Version 10 of its system, which is expected to be a significant update.

Green, a Tesla hacker known for creating rare looks into what Tesla Autopilot can see and interpret, has apparently obtained some insights into Tesla’s latest software. He listed a few new features that Tesla is working on:

Smart AC Charging

“Feeling Lucky” Navigation update

Downloadable game packs

Here’s what Green said:

Looks like Tesla is pressing full steam ahead on a number of high priority features based on the glimpses we see from 19.32.

"feeling lucky" nav mode and "downloadable game packs" are nearly complete in particular. Also I wonder what's the upcoming "Smart AC Charging"? — green (@greentheonly) August 28, 2019

The hacker could see that Tesla is working on those features based on what he could decipher from the 2019.32 software update that the automaker started pushing to the fleet.

However, not much else is known about those features.

“Smart AC Charging” could be the long-awaited ability to schedule the charging of your vehicle.

One of the most owner-requested features has been the option to set a time of departure and have the vehicle charge just in time for that departure time.

The “Feeling Lucky” Navigation update is something that CEO Elon Musk has talked about in the past.

Based on a suggestion from an owner, Musk said that Tesla would suggest travel destinations to owners through the in-car navigation system.

The CEO said that Tesla could add an “I’m feeling lucky” button to send you to a destination popular with local Tesla owners and an “I’m feeling hungry” to send you to a restaurant popular with local Tesla owners.

As for the “Downloadable game packs,” Tesla has been increasingly integrating video games inside its vehicles this year.

Earlier this summer, Tesla launched a new “Arcade” app, and it has released a few games for it, including a chess game last month.

Musk said that there’s a memory limitation that prevents Tesla from giving access to too many games at once, and the CEO has been talking about a solution that would involve downloading new games and replacing old ones.

It sounds like “Downloadable game packs” is that solution.

We don’t know when all those new features are going to be released to the wider fleet, but Musk has been talking about releasing version 10 around the end of September or early October.

The software update is also supposed to include Tesla’s new Smart Summon feature and new music features.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.