Watch the launch of the Porsche Taycan live

Porsche is about to launch and unveil the production version of the Taycan, its first all-electric car, and you can watch it live below.

It has been a long road leading to this day.

The Porsche Taycan was green-lit for production four years ago after the unveiling of the Mission E concept.

The German automaker has since spent over $1 billion on its first all-electric car program, and now it’s getting ready to show the world what Porsche believes an all-electric car should be.

Porsche is holding three simultaneous unveiling events, and each location is linked to the production of renewable energy in important markets for electric vehicles:

The premiere locations stand for three forms of sustainable energy and are located in the most important sales markets of the new electric sports car: Niagara Falls at the border between the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario represents hydropower. A solar farm in Neuhardenberg near Berlin represents solar power. The wind farm on Pingtan Island, around 150 kilometers from the Chinese city of Fuzhou in the province of Fujian, represents wind power.

The unveiling starts at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. CEST), and you can watch it live here:

Porsche says that the global event will last about a half hour, and it will be moderated by long-standing Formula 1 driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber from Berlin.

As soon as we have all the details, we will release a post with all you need to know about the production version of the Porsche Taycan.

I am also on location in Niagara Falls to take a closer look, and I’ll report back what I find out.

You can also read our previous reports on the electric car for some specs and details that have already been released by Porsche.

Update: here’s our post about the unveiling: Porsche unveils Taycan electric car: up to 280 miles of range and as stunning as the concept

