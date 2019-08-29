Pick up a Greenworks 60V 18-inch Electric Chainsaw for $99, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 60V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $99.50 shipped. That’s 50% off the original price and around $50 less than regular going rate. This model works with Greenworks Pro lineup and does not include a battery, so you’ll need to be within the ecosystem already to take advantage of this deal. Includes an 18-inch oregon bar and chain. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code J9KQ8SZF is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are perfect for placing around your property to provide extra illumination. They use the power of the sun to recharge their batteries during the day and offer motion detection to only turn on when needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $239.99 shipped when promo code LABOR172 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Early reviews are positive.

