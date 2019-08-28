Audi announces e-tron 50 electric SUV price in Norway, starts at just $55,000

After launching the new version and cheaper version of its e-tron electric SUV, Audi is starting to release pricing information.

In Norway, the Audi e-tron 50 price starts at ~$55,000.

Earlier this month, Audi unveiled the e-tron 50, a new variant of the electric SUV with a smaller 71 kWh battery pack.

The current version of the e-tron, called e-tron 55, comes with a 95 kWh battery pack for a 204-mile EPA-rated range.

With the smaller battery pack, the e-tron 50 has a shorter range.

According to the company, the new variant will get 186 miles (299 km) of range compared to 248 miles (399 km) for the version with the 95 kWh pack based on the WLTP standard.

Since it is only planned for the European market, Audi is only talking about the WLTP range, which is known to be more optimistic than the EPA range.

The smaller battery pack also charges more slowly, according to Audi.

Instead of the 150 kW advertised top charge rate, which could actually go up to 155 kW, the new e-tron 50 will top off at 120 kW.

As for the motors, it is still equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, but the output will be lowered from 402 hp to 308 hp (230 kW).

It will result in a slower 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of 7 seconds and a top speed (electronically limited) at 118 mph (190 km/h).

Audi says that the new version is only for the European market and it aims at lowering the entry price, especially in Germany to get access to the government incentives, which are only accessible to electric cars starting under 70,000 euros.

This week, the German automaker has started releasing pricing information for the new version of the e-tron.

In Norway, arguably the most important market for the automaker, the Audi e-tron 50 is going to start at just 499,000 Norwegian Kroner, which is the equivalent of about $55,000.

In comparison, the e-tron with a 96 kWh battery pack starts at ~$75,000 before incentives in the US.

Here’s the full price list for the e-tron 50 in Norway:

Audi e-tron 50 Launch Edition From 499.000

Adaptive air suspension

Front heating seats

Navigation plus

quattro four-wheel drive

LED headlight

Cruise control

Electric tailgate

Virtual cockpit

Front and rear parking sensor

Heat pump, as well as extra heating for the interior and battery

Audi e-tron 50 Advanced Business From 559.900

Winter package consisting of – Preparation for towbar – Rear side airbags – Electrically adjustable front lumbar support – Blank roof railing – Comfort pre-air conditioning

Audi phone box + smart phone interface

Automatically heated and foldable mirrors

Extra dark windows at the back

Divider net + storage package

Comfort the middle arms

Ambient lighting

Metallic paint

Audi e-tron 50 Advanced Sport Starting from 599,900

Adjustable headrests at the front

Detachable towbar

Top view camera 360 degrees

Full paint

Sport Seats

Leather / Alcantara interior

Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function on the driver’s seat

Automatically heated and collapsible mirrors with memory function

comfort access

