Bollinger to unveil B2 electric pickup truck and B1 utility truck next month

Bollinger Motors announced that it will unveil production prototypes of its B2 electric pickup truck and B1 electric utility truck next month.

New York-founded (now Michigan-based) electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform for more than four years now.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

Bollinger says that its electric trucks are equipped with “dual motors, all-wheel drive, hydropneumatic suspension, in-wheel portal gear hubs, 120 kWh battery pack, large front trunk space, and patented pass-through doors for transporting long items.”

Last year, Bollinger partnered with Optimal, Inc. of Plymouth, Michigan, to “help bring the Bollinger B1 all-electric, all-wheel-drive Sport Utility Truck to production.”

Now the company has announced plans to unveil prototypes of both the B1 and B2 on September 26:

At the unveiling, they also plan to finally announce pricing information for the vehicles, which they plan to produce as soon as next year.

They were originally aiming for a start of production in “late 2019.”

Electrek’s Take

The timeline slipping is not really surprising. I can’t recall an EV startup staying true to a production timeline, so I won’t fault Bollinger on that.

Everything that the company previously released had us excited.

The original B1 prototype looked awesome, and the renders of the B2, as well as other images released over the last year, are very promising.

But this unveiling of the production prototypes next month is still going to be a “make-it-or-break-it” moment with the release of the pricing information.

Despite the rather simple design with flat body panels and a bare interior, I wouldn’t be surprised if the vehicle ends up costing more than $75,000 with a 120 kWh battery pack.

It’s a tough sell for that type of truck, which is clearly more utility than luxury.

However, if it can come closer to $50,000-$60,000, I think they could have an interesting offering on the electric truck market, which could become really interesting in the next few years.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.