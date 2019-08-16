Mazda’s first electric car spotted testing, looks like a CX-5

Mazda is preparing to launch its first electric car, and it looks like we have the first images of the prototype spotted testing in Norway.

The Japanese automaker is seen as lagging behind when it comes to electric vehicles.

They have yet to launch an all-electric car, and Mazda executives have often talked down electric car technology publicly in favor of hydrogen fuel cells.

However, more recently, they have announced plans to launch electric cars, and even to only sell electric cars and hybrids by 2030.

Mazda announced plans to build EVs in the US with Toyota, and in 2016, they said that they would launch their first all-electric car in 2019.

These plans have been pushed back, but Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto confirmed earlier this summer that the automaker was now aiming to launch its first electric car in 2020.

Now we might have a first early look at this Mazda electric car.

Electrek reader Jonathan Rodriguez sent us images of a Mazda electric car prototype apparently undergoing testing in Norway:

The vehicle looks like a version of the CX-5 SUV with body camouflage, and it doesn’t have any visible exhaust.

Rodriguez also says that it sounded like an electric car.

Mazda has previously said that its first electric vehicle would be positioned somewhere between the CX-5 and CX-3.

Not much else is known about the vehicle, but we are expected to have more information by the end of the year — ahead of the launch next year.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve been critical of Mazda’s effort to go electric. Like Toyota, I think that they are being way too conservative and wasting time and money on hydrogen fuel cells.

However, it doesn’t mean that I’m not excited about Mazda’s electric vehicles.

I’m a big fan of many of Mazda’s designs, and I’m looking forward to what they come up with their first EV.

Furthermore, a form factor between the CX-5 and CX-3 would be something that I think would appeal to a lot of people.

Depending on the price and specs, it might be something to watch out for next year.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

