Tesla Model 3 is finally arriving Down Under, and people are excited

After the UK getting the first Tesla Model 3 right-hand drive vehicles earlier this year, the electric vehicle is finally arriving in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Interest for the Model 3 in Australia has been very high ever since Tesla launched reservations.

Due to the local time zone, the country was the first to be able to reserve the vehicle in stores, and there were wait lines early in the morning to reserve the Model 3 sight unseen.

Last year, Tesla displayed Model 3 for the first time in Australian stores, and it again attracted large crowds.

Australians had to wait much longer than anticipated for the vehicle as difficulties ramping up production led Tesla to delay the launch of the right-hand-drive version.

Over 18 months after first launching Model 3, Tesla finally brought to market the right-hand-drive version of the electric car when it launched the car in the UK a few months ago.

In May, Tesla officially opened orders for Model 3 in Australia and New Zealand.

Based on the configurator, the least expensive version started at $70,370 AUD (~$48,600 USD) and it includes local charges.

It’s the equivalent of roughly $10,000 more than in the US, but imported luxury vehicles are often more expensive in Australia.

For example, it is barely more expensive than the BMW 3-Series, which is seen as one of the biggest competitors to Model 3 in its segment.

It convinced many to place an order, and some of them started tracking their cars in shipments from Tesla in California.

Tesla has already brought in some Model 3 Performances as test-drive vehicles for the media and the public over the last few weeks, but the first customer deliveries are expected any day now.

In a thread of TMC, hundreds of buyers have been tracking a cargo boat with the first Model 3 vehicles for customers, and it dropped off a batch in New Zealand earlier this week.

Now it’s expected to arrive in Sydney by Friday and unload the first batch of right-hand-drive Model 3 vehicles for Australian buyers.

Many of them have been waiting for over three years with a deposit to get the car.

Electrek’s Take

Historically, Australia and New Zealand have been small markets for Tesla, but that was with only Model S and Model X being available.

Model 3, as it did in many other markets, is expected to help Tesla significantly grow its presence in those countries.

I like Tesla’s prospects for Model 3 in both markets. I am seeing a very high level of enthusiasm.

It will be interesting to see the delivery numbers come out in the next few months.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

